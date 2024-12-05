Mamta Kulkarni, Monica Bedi to Jacqueline Fernandez: 5 Bollywood actresses linked to gangsters

Mamta Kulkarni, Monica Bedi, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others were involved with infamous gangsters. Their relationships sparked headlines and influenced their careers in the Bollywood industry.

Several Bollywood actresses, including Mamta Kulkarni, Monica Bedi, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others, have been linked to infamous gangsters. These controversial relationships captured public attention and had a lasting impact on their careers in the film industry.

Mamta Kulkarni

In the 1990s, Mamta Kulkarni rose to fame with her debut film Tirangaa. However, her association with the underworld, particularly with Chhota Rajan, became widely discussed. Their relationship ended after his departure from India, marking a turning point in her career.

Mandakini

Mandakini made an impactful debut in Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985) under Raj Kapoor's direction. Her rumored link to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim overshadowed her career, which eventually declined after a controversial photo with him surfaced, leading to her retreat from Bollywood.

Monica Bedi

Monica Bedi worked alongside Bollywood's top actors but became infamous for her relationship with underworld don Abu Salem. The two reportedly married, and Monica even converted to Islam. Their connection was widely discussed, especially after Abu Salem's arrest and their tumultuous relationship.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez became embroiled in controversy after her name was linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Following Sukesh’s arrest, the actress was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning, further fueling speculation about her involvement with him.

Anita Ayub

Pakistani actress Anita Ayub briefly ventured into Bollywood, debuting in Pyaar Ka Tarana (1993). However, her rumored connection to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim caught public attention, with claims linking her to the Mumbai bomb blasts and the violent death of filmmaker Javed Siddique.

