Mamta Kulkarni, Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi expelled by Kinnar Akhada founder amid controversy

Rishi Ajay Das, founder of Kinnar Akhada, expels Mamta Kulkarni and Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi over controversial appointments and ethical concerns, sparking debate within the spiritual community.
 

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI | First Published Jan 31, 2025, 2:55 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 2:58 PM IST

Rishi Ajay Das, the founder of Kinnar Akhada, has expelled both Mamta Kulkarni and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from the Akhada. The decision comes in the wake of the controversial appointment of Mamta Kulkarni, a former Bollywood actress with a checkered past, as Mahamandaleshwar.


 

 

budget 2025
article_image2

Tripathi had allegedly appointed Kulkarni without the founder's consent, an act that has sparked considerable outrage. According to a press release issued on January 30, 2025, Rishi Ajay Das noted, "As the founder of Kinnar Akhada, I am hereby relieving Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from his position as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada, effective immediately. His appointment was made with the goal of promoting religious activities and uplifting the transgender community, but he has deviated from these responsibilities."

article_image3

mamta kulkarni mahamandleshwar 01

The controversy revolves around an agreement Tripathi entered into with Juna Akhada in 2019, which Ajay Das claims was allegedly done without his approval. He further alleged that the contract between the two Akhadas was legally invalid due to the lack of his consent and signature.

Moreover, Ajay Das accused Tripathi of undermining the tenets of the Kinnar Akhada by allowing Mamta Kulkarni to join and take on the prestigious role of Mahamandaleshwar despite her past involvement in criminal activities.
 

article_image4

Mamta Kulkarni becomes Mahamandaleshwar

Ajay Das explained that Mamta Kulkarni's appointment was particularly concerning because she had a criminal history. "By giving such a person the title of Mahamandaleshwar, what kind of guru are you offering to Sanatan Dharma? This is a question of ethics," he wrote.

The founder emphasized that this appointment was not only unethical but also a betrayal of the Akhada's religious values. The expulsion of both individuals has ignited debates within the spiritual community, with the President of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Ravindra Puri, speaking out in support of Tripathi and Kulkarni.
 

article_image5

Mamta Kulkarni becomes Mahamandaleshwar

Puri challenged the legitimacy of Ajay Das's decision, saying, "I want to ask, who is he (Rishi Ajay Das) to expel Laxmi Narayan Tripathi?" He also reiterated that both Tripathi and Kulkarni would continue their roles within the Akhada and participate in the upcoming Amrit Snan.

The controversy over Mamta Kulkarni's appointment as Mahamandaleshwar began when Acharya Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi publicly announced the decision during the Maha Kumbh.

article_image6

Mamta Kulkarni, who was known for her roles in popular 1990s Bollywood films, had stepped away from the limelight in the early 2000s.

However, she made a return to India and was granted the position of Mahamandaleshwar by Tripathi, an act which has now come under heavy scrutiny. Transgender Kathavachak Jagatguru Himangi Sakhi Maa had earlier raised concerns over Kulkarni's appointment, questioning her credibility and linking her past to criminal activities.

"Mamta Kulkarni has been made Mahamandaleshwar for publicity. Society knows her past very well. She was even jailed in the past in connection with drug cases. This needs investigation," Himangi Sakhi said in a conversation with ANI. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Mere Husband Ki Biwi' poster OUT: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Bhumi Pednekar starrer to release on THIS date ATG

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' poster OUT: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Bhumi Pednekar starrer to release on THIS date

Karnataka govt halts film shoot of Minister Zameer Ahmed's son over permit violation vkp

Karnataka govt halts film shoot of Minister Zameer Ahmed's son over permit violation

Anushka Sharma has 'No tantrums', but might be replaced by THESE actors as brand ambassador of Prega News ATG

Anushka Sharma has 'No tantrums', but might be replaced by THESE actors as brand ambassador of Prega News

Netflix teases 'Wednesday' season 2 with sneak peek, Jenna Ortega returns as lead NTI

Netflix teases 'Wednesday' season 2 with sneak peek, Jenna Ortega returns as lead

Sooraj Barjatya OPENS up on Vivaah's success and the importance of timeless family dramas ATG

Sooraj Barjatya OPENS up on Vivaah's success and the importance of timeless family dramas

Recent Stories

Russia accuses Ukraine of executing 22 civilians, including 8 raped women, in Kursk region dmn

Russia accuses Ukraine of executing 22 civilians, including 8 raped women, in Kursk region

'Hurt dignity of high office, unacceptable': Rashtrapati Bhavan on Congress's 'President getting tired' remark shk

'Hurt dignity of high office, unacceptable': Rashtrapati Bhavan on Congress's 'President getting tired' remark

'She is a stamp, just has to read love letter': Pappu Yadav's controversial remark on President Murmu (WATCH) shk

'She is a stamp, just has to read love letter': Pappu Yadav's controversial remark on President Murmu (WATCH)

Chennai Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts rain for THESE 4 districts; Check HERE ATG

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts rain for THESE 4 districts; Check HERE

Where to study humanities in India: 7 best universities iwh

Where to study humanities in India: 7 best universities

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon