Mahashivratri 2022: Baahubali to Kedarnath, Oh My God 2, 6 films that revolve around Lord Shiva

Whether it is Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2 or Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, many films have centred around Lord Shiva. Here are six such films that have elements of Lord Shiva. While some have already been released, a couple of them are eyeing for a release this year.

Much like the romance, action and comedy genres, Indian filmmakers have not shied away from films that have a hint of the religious factor. And speaking of religion, a lot of films have been made that revolve around Lord Shiva. On the eve of Mahashivratri 2022, here are six films that circle around Lord Shiva in some way or the other.

Baahubali: One cannot forget the scene where Prabhas carries a huge Shiv Lingam on his shoulder while coming out from the water, while ‘Kaun Hai Woh’ plays in the background – a song dedicated to Lord Shiva in the film. In this SS Rajamouli’s superhit film, Prabhas has been shown as Shiv Bhakt. Baahubali – The Beginning was released in 2015 while the second part, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion was released two years later, in 2017. ALSO READ: Maha Shivaratri 2022: Here's how India honours Lord Shiva (Pictures)

Shivaay: Released in the year 2016, Shivaay stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role and was also directed by him. Ajay’s character has been named ‘Shivaay’ in the movie, showing the human elements of Lord Shiva. This film is a must-watch for every Shiv Bhakt.

Kedarnath: Starring Sara Ali Khan and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kedarnath is based on the Uttarakhand floods in 2013. The film was released in 2018 and was shot in the picturesque locations of the Kedarnath Temple, a very important pilgrimage for the Hindus. This film also showed the compassion for Lord Shiva people have in Kedarnath, irrespective of their religion. Amit Trivedi’s song ‘Namo Namo’ is also a musical tribute to the songs, as well as one of the best written and composed songs on Lord Shiva. ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2022: Did you know Shivratri and Maha Shivratri are different? Here’s how you celebrate it

Satellite Shankar: Suraj Pancholi starrer 2019 film ‘Satellite Shankar’ also has a connection with the Lord. In this film, Suraj’s character has a device using which he can transport any person to any place. It is this device that has a Lord Shiva connection.

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji’s one of the most ambitious projects, Brahmastra, is a dedication to Lord Shiva. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in the lead roles. The official logo of the film was released two years ago on Mahashivratri in 2019 at Ardh Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. In this movie, Ranbir plays the role of a man with special powers; his character is also named after Lord Shiva. After facing numerous delays, Brahmastra is expected to release in September this year.