Maa to Tehran: Top 10 trending movies on Netflix
Netflix Trending Movies: Many movies and series are released on Netflix every week. Some of these are successful in keeping the audience hooked. We have brought you the top 10 trending movies on Netflix, see the latest list
10.Abigail
This is an American vampire horror comedy. The story begins after the kidnapping of a 12-year-old daughter of an underworld don by criminals, who is kept in a deserted mansion. The criminals' plans are foiled when they find out there is a vampire.
9.Fall for Me
According to the story of this German erotic thriller, Lily goes to meet her sister Valeria and is surprised to learn that she is engaged to French citizen Manu. She gathers information about Manu, but meanwhile she meets Tom, who is very charming. After this the story of love, passion and deceit begins.
8. The Thursday Murder Club
This is a British comedy crime film in which four retired people spend time solving old murder cases for entertainment. But there is a twist in the story when they find themselves in a world of real mystery.
7. Love Untangled
This is a South Korean romantic comedy-drama film. The story of the film is about a teenage girl in love, who struggles to win the heart of the most handsome boy in the entire school by straightening her curly hair.
5.Marison
This Tamil language film is directed by Sudish Shankar. Starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil, the story of this film revolves around a thief named Daya, who goes on a journey with Alzheimer's patient Velayudham with the intention of robbing him and his life changes forever.
4.Karate Kids: Legends
This is an American martial arts drama. According to the story, talented Kung Fu player Li Fong goes to New York with his mother and tries to mingle with new classmates and forget the past. During this, he participates in a karate competition. But what he has is not enough for this competition. How Li moves forward and prepares for the competition is shown in an interesting way in the film.
3.Tehran
This is a Bollywood film starring John Abraham in the lead role, in which artists like Manushi Chhillar and Neeru Bajwa also have important roles. Directed by Arun Gopalan, the story of this film is about a police officer who uncovers the truth of the 2012 Delhi bombings. But the country leaves him alone in this effort and he comes under the target of Iran.
2.Metro...In Dino
Directed by Anurag Basu, this film shows the story based on the complexities of relationships and the emotions of their lives of four couples. This film beautifully tells the truth and complexity of urban relationships. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher in lead roles.
1.Kingdom
Vijay Deverakonda is the lead hero of this Telugu film. It is directed by Gowardhan Tinnamuri. The story of the film is about an undercover constable who goes to Sri Lanka on a secret mission to eliminate a syndicate and there he encounters his estranged brother.
