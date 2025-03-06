Loveyapa on OTT: Netflix or Jio Hotstar? Where and when to watch Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor's film?

Loveyapa, a romantic comedy starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, explores love, trust, and technology. The film is set to stream online, check here for updates on when and where to watch.

Published: Mar 6, 2025, 10:18 AM IST

Loveyapa

Loveyapa, a romantic comedy film featuring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, was released on February 7, 2025. The film blends humor with romance, following a young couple's journey as they navigate the challenges of love, trust, and the impact of social media. Critics and audiences have given it a mixed reception.

 

The plot centers on a soon-to-be married pair named Bani and Gaurav. But when Bani's father makes them switch phones, exposing their personal secrets, things drastically change. This trust test results in unexpected turns that keep viewers interested. How technology impacts contemporary relationships is examined in the movie.

 


Loveyapa, a remake of the Tamil film Love Today, was directed by Advait Chandan. It features a skilled cast that includes Aditya Kulshreshth, Kiku Sharda, and Ashutosh Rana. The movie emphasizes the intricate dynamics of relationships in the digital age, with a particular emphasis on how social media and artificial intelligence affect interpersonal relationships.

 

Despite getting mixed reviews in theaters, Loveyapa will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT debut's release date is still pending confirmation, though. AGS Entertainment and Phantom Studios are producing the movie, which is expected to present a novel perspective on relationships, technology, and love.

