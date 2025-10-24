Love Crime Thrillers? 7 Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer To Watch On OTT
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in the news for his recently released horror-comedy film 'Thamma'. The film is performing well at the box office. Meanwhile, we're telling you about some of Nawaz's crime thriller movies that you can watch on OTT
Raman Raghav 2.0
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 2016 crime thriller, Raman Raghav 2.0, is directed by Anurag Kashyap. Watch it on ZEE5. It also stars Vicky Kaushal and Sobhita Dhulipala.
Gangs of Wasseypur
Nawazuddin's 2012 thriller, Gangs of Wasseypur, directed by Anurag Kashyap, is on Amazon Prime. It has a huge star cast including Manoj Bajpayee and Richa Chadha.
Badlapur
Nawazuddin's 2015 crime thriller, Badlapur, directed by Sriram Raghavan, is on ZEE5. It stars Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte, and Yami Gautam.
Raat Akeli Hai
Director Honey Trehan's 2020 film, Raat Akeli Hai, is a top Nawazuddin crime thriller. It stars Radhika Apte and Shweta Tripathi. Watch it on Netflix.
Talaash
Nawazuddin's intense 2012 suspense thriller, Talaash, is on Amazon Prime. Directed by Reema Kagti, it stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Rani Mukerji.
Kahaani
Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 film Kahaani is packed with suspense. Watch this Nawazuddin movie on Amazon Prime Video. It stars Vidya Balan and Parambrata Chatterjee.
Mom
The 2017 suspense thriller Mom, starring Nawazuddin and Sridevi, was directed by Ravi Udyawar. Watch it on Netflix. It also features Sajal Ali and Akshaye Khanna.