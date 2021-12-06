Let us know about Katrina Kaif more: Her background to family to education and more (Read Deets)
Katrina Kaif is from a very big family with 7 siblings, let’s find out more about the actress and her parents and how they got divorced.
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is all set to marry URI star Vicky Kaushal in a private affair at the Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort of Barwara, Rajasthan, in front of very close people. Since last weeks we have seen Katrina's family spotting in different parts of Mumbai. From her mother to her sibling, all are present to attend the wedding in the city.
We all know Katrina Kaif is from a big family. She has 7 siblings; out of 3 are her old sisters, 3 are younger and 1 brother. Most of them lived in London. Stephanie Turquotte, her oldest sister, is a very private person.
Sebastien Turquotte is Katrina’s big brother, the second child of the family is a furniture designer. Kat’s third sibling is Christine Turquotte, who is married is a homemaker. Natacha Turquotte, the fourth sibling and Katrina’s third elder sister, is a jewellery artist.
Katrina's fourth sister Melissa Turquotte is a professor and Mathematician; she won the prestigious Laing O’ Rourke Mathematics Award at Imperial College in 2009. Katrina is very proud of her sister Melissa.
Then comes the next, Isabelle Kaif, a model and trying to make her acting career in India (Bollywood). Katrina's youngest sister Sonia Turquotte is a photographer and a designer. Katrina was born in Honk Kong as Katrina Turquotte.
Katrina's father is a Kashmiri, Mohammad Kaif; while her mother is of British origin whose name is Suzanne Turquotte. She grew up, lived in multiple countries before finally moving to London. She left her education mid-way to pursue acting in India.
Katrina's parents divorced when she was very young, following which her father shifted to the USA. Since then, she hardly met her father, Mohammad Kaif and was raised entirely by Suzanne Turquotte.
