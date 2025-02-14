'Laila' Twitter REVIEW: Here's how fans react to Vishvak Sen's film; Check HERE

Laila Twitter Review: Vishwak Sen, known for his controversial movie releases, is back with another experimental film, Laila. Premieres were held abroad, and audience reactions are pouring in on Twitter. How did the movie fare?

Vishwak Sen, a young Telugu hero with a unique image, is known for his experimental films. His latest experiment is Laila, a comedy entertainer produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens. Starring Vishwak Sen and Akanksha Sharma, with a supporting cast including Kamakshi Bhaskar, Vennela Kishore, and others, the film is directed by Ram Narayan and is releasing amidst controversy

Several celebrities wished Vishwak Sen good luck for Laila on Twitter, notably Sai Dharam Tej, who expressed his excitement for the film and wished the team a blockbuster success

One viewer tweeted that Vishwak Sen's performance was the highlight of the first half, praising his comedy and the supporting cast

Another netizen found the first half unimpressive, calling it a waste of time and criticizing the artificial comedy, preferring Varun Tej's Matka

Some viewers found the film overall decent, praising Vishwak Sen's daring performance in a female getup and calling it a one-man show

Overall, the initial response has been mixed. While Vishwak Sen's performance in a female getup is commendable, the story lacks depth. The film's success remains to be seen

