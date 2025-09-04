Image Credit : Social MEdia

Tiger Shroff is all set to return to the big screen with a bang. His highly anticipated action film Baaghi 4 is slated to release on September 5, featuring Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. The trailer has already created buzz, promising a thrilling mix of action, drama, and high-octane violence.

But that’s just the beginning—Tiger has an exciting lineup of films ahead. Here's a look at his upcoming projects: