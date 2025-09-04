Lag Ja Gale to Screw Dheela: 5 Upcoming Tiger Shroff Films Fans Can't Wait For
Tiger Shroff gears up for a power-packed return post Baaghi 4, with a mix of action thrillers and romantic dramas, showcasing his versatility across a thrilling slate of upcoming Bollywood films.
Tiger Shroff is all set to return to the big screen with a bang. His highly anticipated action film Baaghi 4 is slated to release on September 5, featuring Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. The trailer has already created buzz, promising a thrilling mix of action, drama, and high-octane violence.
But that’s just the beginning—Tiger has an exciting lineup of films ahead. Here's a look at his upcoming projects:
1. Lag Ja Gale
Tiger Shroff will star opposite Janhvi Kapoor in this romantic drama, which is scheduled for a 2026 release, according to reports. The film is expected to explore a heartfelt love story, marking a fresh pairing on screen.
2. The Transporter (Hindi Remake)
A Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood hit The Transporter is in the works. Directed by Vishal Rana, the film is said to feature Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Hrithik Roshan in lead roles. Though the release date hasn't been announced, fans are excited about this action-packed ensemble.
3. Mission Eagle
Tiger will reportedly play a secret agent in Mission Eagle, an action thriller that might also star Sara Ali Khan. While the director is yet to be confirmed, this film is expected to be high on adrenaline and stunts—classic Tiger Shroff territory.
4. Screw Dheela
Produced by Karan Johar, Screw Dheela teams Tiger up with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. The movie promises a combination of action and emotional drama, and is already generating a lot of anticipation.
5. Rambo
In this ambitious Indian remake of the Rambo franchise, Tiger Shroff joins hands with Akshay Kumar. The ensemble cast includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy. The film is expected to be a massive action spectacle, though the release date is yet to be revealed.