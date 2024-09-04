Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lady Gaga CONFIRMS engagement to Michael Polansky, Check out the diamond ring!

    A month after rumors of Lady Gaga's engagement to Michael Polansky surfaced, the pop sensation confirmed the news at the Venice Film Festival. 

    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 3:26 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 3:26 PM IST

    Lady Gaga arrived at the Venice Film Festival with Polansky, and the happy couple was photographed with their PDAs. However, her huge diamond ring drew the most attention. Several photos and videos of Gaga and her entrepreneur fiance have circulated online as they made a big entry at the Venice festival. Pictures show them going hand in hand and posing for the media, with the engagement ring on full display. 

    As they greeted and took photographs with admirers, Gaga even shared a short kiss with her boyfriend. Well, this wasn't it. The duo was also seen going color-coordinated in black. The Poker singer paired a gorgeous black-and-white polka-dot short dress with black sunglasses. She finished her appearance with black tights and elegant black pumps. 

    Polansky, on the other hand, dressed all in black, with a black shirt, matching slacks, and a jacket. He also wore black sunglasses with the look. Notably, Gaga attended the opening of her much-anticipated film, Joker: Folie à Deux. Their outing comes just a month after the couple appeared to confirm their engagement in a viral TikTok video. During a chat with France's Prime Minister at the Olympic Games in Paris, Gaga announced Polansky as her fiance.

    Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have been dating for a few years. In 2020, the singer even revealed her Stupid Love single, which was inspired by her partner. Since then, the two have been seen accompanying each other on vacations as well as award ceremonies such as the Bafta and Critics Choice.

