Laal Singh Chaddha on Netflix: Watch Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film on THIS date

Laal Singh Chaddha on Netflix: On the joyous day of Dussehra, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor delighted their fans by releasing the Bollywood movie on the dominant streaming service. Learn all about it here.

Date and Time

Aamir Khan's film is streaming on Netflix from October 5, 2022, in Hindi along with Telugu and Tamil language dubs on the service.

Laal Singh Chaddha Remake of Forrest Gump

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” (1994). The movie also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

The Hindi adaption centres on the life of a dim-witted but good-hearted guy named Laal (Khan), who recounts the significant occasions in his life that correspond to several famous events in Indian history. The movie was released in Tamil and Telugu in addition to Hindi.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office

The movie's box office performance has been dismal. Prior to the movie's premiere, industry observers believed that Laal Singh Chaddha would easily earn multiple hundred crores and set records. However, in the current climate, Aamir Khan's movie, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, has made slightly more than Rs 50 cr in just one week.

