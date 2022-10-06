Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Laal Singh Chaddha on Netflix: Watch Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film on THIS date

    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 8:32 AM IST

    Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha on Netflix: On the joyous day of Dussehra, Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan delighted their fans by releasing the Bollywood movie on the popular streaming service.

    Laal Singh Chaddha on Netflix: On the joyous day of Dussehra, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor delighted their fans by releasing the Bollywood movie on the dominant streaming service.

    Date and Time
    Aamir Khan's film is streaming on Netflix from October 5, 2022, in Hindi along with Telugu and Tamil language dubs on the service.

    You may watch Laal Singh Chaddha and many more recent Bollywood movies online if you subscribe to Netflix. You may also download HD movies with a premium subscription and watch them at a later time.
     

    Laal Singh Chaddha Remake of Forrest Gump
    Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” (1994). The movie also features Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and veteran actor Kamini Kaushal have guest appearances.

    The Hindi adaption centres on the life of a dim-witted but good-hearted guy named Laal (Khan), who recounts the significant occasions in his life that correspond to several famous events in Indian history. The movie was released in Tamil and Telugu in addition to Hindi. Also Read: Urfi Javed hits out at Bigg Boss 16 makers over Sajid Khan; calls him ‘sexual predator’

    Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office
    The movie's box office performance has been dismal. Prior to the movie's premiere, industry observers believed that Laal Singh Chaddha would easily earn multiple hundred crores and set records. However, in the current climate, Aamir Khan's movie, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, has made slightly more than Rs 50 cr in just one week. Also Read: Ex-lovers Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in Kerala; pictures go viral

    Laal Singh Chaddha's  Cast
    Aamir Khan as Laal Singh Chaddha
    Ahmad Ibn Umar as young Laal
    Kareena Kapoor as Rupa D'Souza
    Hafsa Ashraf as young Rupa
    Naga Chaitanya as Balaraju "Bala" Bodi
    Mona Singh as Mrs.Chaddha, Laal's mother
    Manav Vij as Muhammad Paji

