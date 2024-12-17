Kriti Sanon to marry rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia? Here's what we know

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has recently made headlines for her reported connection with Kabir Bahia. The actress was recently seen with Kabir at a family occasion.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 10:35 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

Kriti Sanon has established herself as one of Bollywood's top talents. She has been ruling since beginning her career in 2014. With each film, the diva proves that she is here to rule hearts. She has appeared in several fantastic films, like Heropanti, Luka Chuppi, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dilwale, Mimi, Crew, Panipat, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and many more. 

article_image2

Kriti Sanon

She just received the National Award for her performance in Mimi. Kriti has started her own production firm, Blue Butterfly Films. She recently produced her debut film, Do Patti, now available on Netflix.

article_image3

The film was a tremendous hit, starring Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh, and others. Kriti Sanon is enjoying the success of her flicks and has had a fantastic professional career. Her personal life has also become the talk of the town. She has previously been linked to several of her co-stars. However, many people have gossiped about her supposed lover, Kabir Bahia.

article_image4

Are Kriti and Kabir getting married soon?

Kriti and Kabir have been sighted together several times. They were seen at airports, but they never posed together for the cameras. Kriti was recently photographed attending a gathering with Kabir. A photo of her attending a wedding ceremony with Kabir and his parents has gone viral.

article_image5

She is seen seated behind the bride and groom, clothed in a beautiful blue Indian outfit. She's also spotted sporting sunglasses. Her attendance at Kabir's family occasions leads everyone to believe she will marry him shortly.

Rumours about Kabir and Kriti's romance emerged after they uploaded a photo of themselves together on Instagram while on vacation. Later, Kriti wished Kabir a happy birthday with a selfie from their holiday. Kabir is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, who owns Southall Travel, one of the biggest travel businesses in the UK. He is connected to the Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. He is a businessman, much like his father.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena confronts Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra after his wife's wake-up call [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena confronts Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra after his wife’s wake-up call [WATCH]

Sonakshi Sinha responds to Mukesh Khanna's criticism about her 'upbringing'; Here's what she said ATG

Sonakshi Sinha responds to Mukesh Khanna's criticism about her 'upbringing'; Here's what she said

Varun Dhawan calls Amit Shah 'Hanuman' of Indian politics RBA

Varun Dhawan calls Amit Shah 'Hanuman' of Indian politics

WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala touches Naga Chaitanya's feet at their wedding- Viral video sparks fan reactions NTI

WATCH: Sobhita Dhulipala touches Naga Chaitanya’s feet at their wedding– Viral video sparks fan reactions

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly faces backlash for false allegations against Karan Veer Mehra NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly faces backlash for false allegations against Karan Veer Mehra

Recent Stories

Two arrested for dragging tribal man on road by car in Kerala's Wayanad dmn

Two arrested for dragging tribal man on road by car in Kerala's Wayanad

Want to kidnap you happily Gurugram resident shares uber drivers frightening text check full post here gcw

'Want to kidnap you happily': Gurugram resident shares Uber driver's frightening text | Check FULL post here

BREAKING Bomb threats target schools in south and north west Delhi, evacuations underway snt

BREAKING: Bomb threats target schools in south and north west Delhi, evacuations underway

PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala Sabyasachi lehenga for dusky skin tones NTI

PHOTOS: Sobhita Dhulipala Sabyasachi lehenga for dusky skin tones

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena confronts Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra after his wife's wake-up call [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena confronts Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra after his wife’s wake-up call [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon