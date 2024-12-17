Kriti Sanon to marry rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia? Here's what we know

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has recently made headlines for her reported connection with Kabir Bahia. The actress was recently seen with Kabir at a family occasion.

Kriti Sanon has established herself as one of Bollywood's top talents. She has been ruling since beginning her career in 2014. With each film, the diva proves that she is here to rule hearts. She has appeared in several fantastic films, like Heropanti, Luka Chuppi, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dilwale, Mimi, Crew, Panipat, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and many more.

Kriti Sanon

She just received the National Award for her performance in Mimi. Kriti has started her own production firm, Blue Butterfly Films. She recently produced her debut film, Do Patti, now available on Netflix.

The film was a tremendous hit, starring Kajol, Shaheer Sheikh, and others. Kriti Sanon is enjoying the success of her flicks and has had a fantastic professional career. Her personal life has also become the talk of the town. She has previously been linked to several of her co-stars. However, many people have gossiped about her supposed lover, Kabir Bahia.

Are Kriti and Kabir getting married soon? Kriti and Kabir have been sighted together several times. They were seen at airports, but they never posed together for the cameras. Kriti was recently photographed attending a gathering with Kabir. A photo of her attending a wedding ceremony with Kabir and his parents has gone viral.

She is seen seated behind the bride and groom, clothed in a beautiful blue Indian outfit. She's also spotted sporting sunglasses. Her attendance at Kabir's family occasions leads everyone to believe she will marry him shortly. Rumours about Kabir and Kriti's romance emerged after they uploaded a photo of themselves together on Instagram while on vacation. Later, Kriti wished Kabir a happy birthday with a selfie from their holiday. Kabir is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, who owns Southall Travel, one of the biggest travel businesses in the UK. He is connected to the Indian cricketer MS Dhoni. He is a businessman, much like his father.

