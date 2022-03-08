When reel Bachchhan Paandey (Akshay Kumar) meets real-life Bachchhan Paandey; what happens next

How Real-life 'Bachchhan Paandey' met the Reel-life Bachchhan Paandey on 'Chala Hawa Yeu Dya'



Bachchhan Paandey has been among the most awaited film in 2022. The film features Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Arshad Warsi. A few days ago, the film's trailer was released by the makers, which received mixed reactions from social media users. The trailer had the perfect mix of action, comedy, sweet romance scenes.



During the film's promotion, Akshay Kumar, who played the role of Bachchhan Paandey, met the real-life Bachchan Pandey came all the way from Latur to meet Akshay Kumar in Mumbai. During the song 'Chala Hawa Yeu Dya' launch, a man named Dhananjay traveled all the way from Latur to meet Akshay Kumar and other casts of the film.



Dhananjay is a real-life Bachchan Pandey because he also has a blue color stone eye, just like Bachchan Pandey has in the film. Dhananjay also said that he is also a big fan of Akshay Kumar. It shows that the craze of the film is just showing a great effect on the audience.



Image: Official poster

Moreover, The recently released song from the film 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' is currently trending in India, having Akshay dancing his heart out in the avatar of a deadly gangster who loves to kill.



On the other hand, Kriti is playing the role of a documentary filmmaker who wishes to make a film on the gangster. In the process of it all, we get to meet Bachchhan's gang members and his guru, played by Pankaj Tripathi. Also Read: Bachchhan Paandey: Jacqueline Fernandez’s first look as Sophie is out