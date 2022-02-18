Bachchhan Paandey: Jacqueline Fernandez’s first look as Sophie is out

Jacqueline Fernandez aka Sophie in Sajid Nadiwadwala’s Bachchhan Paandey. The new poster also features Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez brings her charm and vivacity in Sajid Nadiadwala’s highly anticipated action-comedy ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. After many successful collaborations together including Kick, the Housefull franchise, Dishoom and Judwaa 2, the actress teams up with the power producer yet again for 'Bachchhan Paandey'.

Essaying the role of Sophie, real-life gangster Bachchhan Paandey’s girlfriend in the film, Jacqueline is enigmatic and loveable and someone who the gangster holds close to his heart.

After the Housefull franchise and Brothers, Jacqueline and Akshay come together for this film as they showcase electric chemistry in ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. The poster too depicts Akshay’s character in a lighter and happier shade prior to his menacing gangster days.

Directed by Farhad Samji, features by Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Abhimanyu Singh. The film takes audiences through the heartland of India with larger-than-life visuals, top-notch action choreography and an unconventional background score.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ marks the fourth association of Akshay Kumar with Farhad Samji after ‘Entertainment’, ‘Housefull 3’ and ‘Housefull 4’. The film is all set to release in cinemas on March 18.