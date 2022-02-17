  • Facebook
    Kriti Sanon’s look from Bachchhan Paandey’s ‘Myra Devekar’, revealed

    The first look of Kriti Sanon’s ‘Myra Devekar’ is out. Kriti looks rugged and fierce as she holds a pistol in her hand.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 4:06 PM IST
    Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    Soon after the success of her last film ‘Mimi’, Kriti Sanon is all seat to entertain the audience with her meaty role in the upcoming film ‘Bachchhan Paandey’. The highly-anticipated action-comedy film, being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Nadiadwala Grandson’ production house, will star Akshay Kumar in the lead role while Kriti has been paired opposite him.

    The first look of Kriti Sanon from Bachchhan Paandey was revealed on Thursday, a day before the official release of the film’s trailer. Kriti will be seen playing the role of Myra Devekar, an aspiring director. Myra is on a quest to film a gripping biopic on a gangster, for which she meets Bachchhan Paandey (played by Akshay Kumar), a real-life gangster. After meeting Bachchhan Paandey, Myra’s life becomes full of raw adventures.

    Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon have reunited for Bachchhan Paandey, years after the release of Housefull 4.  Going by their camaraderie and chemistry that is visible in the recent poster of the film, which was shared by both Kriti and Akshay, the film appears to be promising to keep the audiences in the seats. Speaking of Kriti Sanon’s look in the movie, her character Myra appears to be a fiery, meaty, raw and rugged young film director who knows how to have her way out.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

    Talking about her experience of working with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon had once said that it has always been fun with Akshay on the sets. Kriti’s character, Myra, gets caught by Bachchhan Paandey in the film. This leads to a tale of twists and turns as the two actors will take the audience on a roller coaster ride.

    Bachchhan Paandey has been directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film’s official trailer will be released on Friday, February 18.

    The film will also feature actors Jacqueline Fernandez,  Pankaj Tripathi, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra and Arshad Warsi. It will hit the theatres on March 18.

