    Kriti Sanon goes back to the '70s, looks HOT in bell-bottom pants

    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

    On Monday, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share pictures in an off-shoulder top and bell-bottom pants.

    article_image1

    Kriti Sanon is turning heads every then and now. The actress, known for her distinctive design sense, recently glammed up for the promotion of her new film, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. 

    article_image2

    Kriti looked effortlessly glamorous in a one-shoulder T-shirt paired with bell-bottom jeans. The actress nailed the monotone look to perfection.

    article_image3

    Kriti struck the perfect blend of elegance and grace, making her a sight to behold, and took her backs back to the '70s.

    article_image4

    She finished her ensemble with massive hoop earrings, and a tight ponytail and wore light lipstick and minimal makeup. 

    article_image5

    She posed in differently and perfectly kept her makeup to a minimum and appeared as charming as ever.

    article_image6

    The 33-year-old actress will be seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' alongside Shahid Kapoor where she plays the role of a robort. 

