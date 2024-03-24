Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat share Haldi pictures, look stunning in yellow-orange attires

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On Sunday, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat took to their Instagram to share pictures from their Haldi ceremony.

    article_image1

    On March 15, 2024, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat married in a romantic ceremony and since then, the pair have enchanted their admirers by sharing photos from their wedding day on social media.

    article_image2

    After sharing their wedding photos, they surprised us with a collection of candid images from their Haldi ceremony.

    article_image3

    Kriti Kharbanda turned to Instagram to share a slew of photographs from their happy union which included their friends and family.

    article_image4

    The lovebirds are seen smiling brightly as they cover themselves in Multani mitti rather than conventional Haldi.

    article_image5

    Pulkit looked handsome in a yellow kurta, whereas Kriti wore an ethnic orange combo. Both complemented each other in the greatest possible way and set huge couple goals.

    article_image6

    Sharing pictures they wrote, "Hamari haldi thodi unconventional thi. Haldi ki ek chutki for Sagan in a pack of Multani mitti, created especially for pulkit and I, keeping our skin in mind coz bride and groom have to glow na. P.S. big props to the person who held me back while the others threw pulkit into the pool :) I’m grateful!"

