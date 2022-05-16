Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker are now legally married

    First Published May 16, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    Kim Kardashian’s elder sister Kourtney Kardashian is now legally married to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. Their wedding was held at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday.

    Image: Getty Images

    After a chapel wedding that took place last month, post the Grammy Awards 2022, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now officially husband and wife. The couple had a legal wedding at a courthouse in California’s Santa Barbara on Sunday, reportedly.

    An ET report quoted a source close to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, saying, “Kourtney and Travis are now legally married, but plan to have a big wedding at another time. This was a smaller, low key event to make their wedding official. There was some family at this event and they took photos to have.”

    Image: Getty Images

    The report also claimed that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also got a photoshoot done right outside the courthouse where they legally became Mr and Mrs Barker.

    ALSO READ: MACHINE GUN KELLY REVEALS HIS ‘OUT-OF-THE-BOX’ WEDDING PLANS WITH MEGAN FOX

    Image: Getty Images

    "Travis wore a black tuxedo and Kourtney was in a white dress. Kourtney's grandma MJ was there and so was Travis' dad," claimed the report, quoting an eyewitness.

    Image: Getty Images

    The eyewitness, who also saw Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s families joining the courthouse, further claimed, "They posed in a black convertible that had a 'just married' sign and cans rattling from it in the back. They then exited the car and walked towards the courthouse privately. It seemed very low key and not many people were around. They had their own set of cameras and crew with them."

    Image: Getty Images

    While Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now officially married, the celebrations have not ended yet. As per the ET report, a source said, “Kourtney and Travis are planning to have an actual wedding celebration in Italy very soon."

