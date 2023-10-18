Kourtney Kardashian Barker flaunts her baby bump in new photoshoot, see pictures

Kourtney Kardashian Barker dropped new pictures from her pregnancy shoot and termed being pregnant as the most beautiful blessing, honor, and gift.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is reinventing maternity fashion as she continues to showcase her baby bump in hot images.

She uploaded a few pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot wearing a white sleeveless crop top and an undergarment.

Sharing the pictures she said, "Being pregnant is the most beautiful blessing, honor and gift. That’s why creating @lemme Mama, our new prenatal multivitamin, was so deeply personal to me.

The 44-year-old Lemme entrepreneur, who is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, appeared for a series of monochromatic images showing off her burgeoning baby belly.

Through her caption, she revealed that her brand is set to launch new prenatal multivitamins for pregnant ladies as 90 cent of them do not get enough Choline in their diet.

Kourtney Kardashian already has two sons, 8-year-old Reign and 13-year-old Mason. She also has an 11-year-old daughter Penelope.