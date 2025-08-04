Image Credit : Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda’s much-anticipated spy action drama Kingdom, released on July 31, is facing a steep decline at the box office. Despite a strong start, the film has turned out to be a major disappointment for both the actor and the makers.

Day 4 Collections Dip Further

According to trade reports, Kingdom earned approximately Rs 7 crore on its first Sunday (Day 4), marking a Rs 1 crore (12.5%) drop from Saturday’s Rs 8 crore collection. This decline is especially concerning as films typically witness a rise in footfall on Sundays.