Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West married to Bianca Censori; read details

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are now married: 'Confidential marriage' paperwork reveals that 'besotted' is real. Ye (Kanye) and Bianca were married by California-based officiant James Mayfield. Their marital home is listed as his ranch in Wyoming.



Getty Photos

After months of speculation, Kanye West and Bianca Censori are now formally and legally married, according to DailyMail.com's exclusive report.

Getty Photos

The mystery surrounding their interesting marriage has now been cleared up after the couple married under a 'secret marriage' licence in California, which means it was not on public record.



Getty Photos

Many assumed the rapper, 46, and Yeezy architect, 28, married in a non-legally binding ceremony because there was no evidence of the union, with reports claiming they had a private ceremony in Beverly Hills earlier this year in January without an official marriage licence.



Getty Photos

However, DailyMail.com can now reveal that this is not the case, after obtaining and reviewing the official document, which shows their wedding date as December 20, 2022 - just one month after he finalised his divorce from his first wife Kim Kardashian in November 2022.



Getty Photos

The happy couple married in Palo Alto, California, also known as Silicon Valley, according to their marriage licence, and DailyMail.com has revealed the couple chose a secret location for the big celebration.



Getty Photos

The paperwork was submitted under their full names, Bianca Censori, and just 'Ye' for the musician, who officially changed his identity from Kanye Omari West to the mononym in October 2021.

