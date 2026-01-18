Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Premiere Date Announced; Here’s Who Might Join This Season
Fans are buzzing with excitement for stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. After Rohit Shetty announced it on Bigg Boss 19, the premiere date is revealed and potential contestants named officially announced soon.
When will the shooting for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' begin?
Reports suggest that shooting for 'Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15' will start in May. The show's makers are reportedly still finalizing the shooting location.
When will 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15' start?
It was first said the show might start in January 2026, but that's not happening. Viewers will have to wait. The latest reports suggest the reality show will premiere in June 2026.
Where can you watch 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15'?
The Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 Premiere will be on the Colors channel for TV viewers. Meanwhile, OTT audiences can watch the show on Jio Hotstar.
Who are the contestants of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'?
Potential KKK 2026 contestants are out. A report suggests 'Bigg Boss 19' winner Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, and others may join. The list is not yet officially confirmed.
Who won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14?
Karanvir Mehra won Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, with Krishna Shroff as runner-up. The season, hosted by Rohit Shetty, aired from July 27 to September 29, 2024.
