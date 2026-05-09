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Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Fees: Rubina Dilaik vs Gaurav Khanna — Who Is the Highest-Paid Star This Season?
Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, themed ‘Darr Ka Naya Daur’, is set for a grand return with TV stars and influencers facing extreme stunts. The big buzz remains—who will be the highest-paid contestant this season?
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Builds Buzz With New Theme and Contestants
After a break of almost a year, Rohit Shetty is returning with Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. The makers have officially announced 13 confirmed contestants for the new season. The theme this time is “Darr Ka Naya Daur”, making it clear that the stunts will be more dangerous and high-voltage than ever. The show is already creating huge buzz on social media, and fans are eagerly waiting to see their favourite stars perform risky stunts.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 to Return With Bigger Stunts in Cape Town
Reports say Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 will once again be shot in Cape Town, South Africa. The franchise has used this international location for several past seasons due to its challenging landscapes and cinematic appeal.
This season is expected to be even more thrilling, featuring high mountains, dangerous water stunts, and extreme adventure tasks. The makers are planning to raise the bar with bigger visuals, grand production, and more intense stunt sequences than before.
Confirmed Contestants Add Major Buzz
This time, names like Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Orry, Harsh Gujral, Shagun Sharma, and Ruhanika Dhawan are reportedly confirmed. The challenger lineup also includes Karan Wahi, Rubina Dilaik, Rithvik Dhanjani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, and Avika Gor. The presence of these popular TV and social media faces has significantly increased audience interest. Orry and Gaurav Khanna, in particular, are being widely discussed on social media.
Rubina Dilaik’s Fee Buzz Sparks Interest in KKK 15
When it comes to fees, Rubina Dilaik is the name on everyone’s lips. According to reports, she earned around ₹5 lakh per week during Bigg Boss 14. Later, during her appearance in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, reports suggested her fee ranged between ₹10–₹15 lakh per episode.
Her strong popularity in the TV industry and prior reality show experience could make her one of the highest-paid contestants this season. Fans also believe Rubina is set to take home a hefty paycheck this time.
Gaurav Khanna Among Highest-Paid Contestants
‘Anupamaa’ fame Gaurav Khanna’s name is also reportedly at the top of the list of highest-paid contestants. As per reports, he earned around ₹17.5 lakh per week on Bigg Boss 19. With his growing fan following and strong television presence, industry experts believe he may have been offered a hefty fee for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 as well. Many social media users feel Gaurav Khanna could be the biggest game-changer this season.
Official Fees Still Under Wraps, Buzz Continues
Although the makers have not officially revealed any contestant’s fee yet, the buzz is strongly centred around Rubina Dilaik and Gaurav Khanna. Both stars enjoy a massive fan base, strong television popularity, and solid reality show experience, which places them ahead of other contestants.
Now, fans are eagerly waiting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 to go on air to find out who ultimately turns out to be the highest-paid contestant of the season.
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