3 4 Image Credit : Instagram

Actress recalled a hilarious incident

The actress recalled a hilarious incident about her entry scene in Nandagokula. She wore a modern dress and walked down the road laughing loudly with earphones plugged in. Yash and comedy actor Girish saw her. They thought she looked pretty but acted crazy. They followed her to drop her home safely. They finally approached her and asked about her problem. She removed her earphones and revealed she was just talking on the phone. The entire crew laughed hard during this shoot.