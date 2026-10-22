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Before KGF Fame, Yash’s Dedication, Acting Prowess Impressed Co-Star Lakshmi Siddaiah in Nandagokula
Rocking Star Yash makes global waves with KGF today. But his former co-star Lakshmi Siddaiah recently praised his intense hard work and acting skills from his early television days.
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Early days in the popular serial Nandagokula!
Television actress Lakshmi Siddaiah feels extremely proud of Rocking Star Yash today. He took the Kannada film industry to a global level. She recently shared beautiful memories of sharing the screen with him during his early days in the popular serial Nandagokula.
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Yash and Radhika Pandit
Lakshmi Siddaiah spoke highly about the growth of Yash and Radhika Pandit. She played Yash's romantic interest in the show. She noticed a strong fire in him to achieve something big even back then. He proved his dedication and took the Kannada film industry to unimaginable heights. She wishes him the best always.
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Actress recalled a hilarious incident
The actress recalled a hilarious incident about her entry scene in Nandagokula. She wore a modern dress and walked down the road laughing loudly with earphones plugged in. Yash and comedy actor Girish saw her. They thought she looked pretty but acted crazy. They followed her to drop her home safely. They finally approached her and asked about her problem. She removed her earphones and revealed she was just talking on the phone. The entire crew laughed hard during this shoot.
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Image Credit : Instagram
The Nandagokula serial
The Nandagokula serial featured a solid team of talented contemporary artists. Vinaya Prasad and Radhika Pandit also acted in the show. The actors shared the same age group back then. They always maintained a fun and happy vibe on the shooting set.
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