Eid 2022 Box Office Collection: KGF 2 sets new record; Runway 34, Heropanti 2 continue to struggle

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has beaten Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 record of max collection on day 20 of release.

The two Bollywood films – Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2, which were released at the box office on April 29, could not perform during the Eid holiday, contrary to the expectations. However, Yash-starrer Pan-Indian film KGF Chapter 2, which was dubbed in Hindi too apart from other languages, hit a new chord on Tuesday. After faltering on Monday, Prashanth Neel’s second installation of the Kannada film was able to turn the tables in its favour on Eid. The collection of the film 'KGF Chapter 2' in Hindi registered a jump of more than 100 per cent on the third Tuesday as compared to the third Monday.

Runway 34 made only Rs 3.50 crores: The Eid spot is usually for Salman Khan to release his films. However, “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is still a year away from release, Salman himself had made the announcement for Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 release (it is no secret that Sallu and Ajay are very close friends in real life). The film's producer, director and actor Ajay, was also hopeful that his film would do a good business on Eid, but the film knelt on the first day itself at the box office. On Friday, the film could only earn Rs 3.4 crore. After this, the film earned Rs 5.1 crore and Rs 6.30 crore respectively, registering an increase on Saturday and Sunday. But on Monday, the film's collection fell by more than 60 per cent to 2.42 crores. The filmmakers had full hope that the film would earn at least five crore rupees on the day of Eid, but it could not happen. The total collection of the film 'Runway 34' on the fifth day of release i.e. on Eid was only Rs 3.50 crore, according to the initial figures. ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'Akshay Kumar is early to the set, Salman ensures a feast, Ajay Devgn is easy going'

Heropanti 2 struggled further: Compared to Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34, Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 struggled way more on the day of Eid. Despite the promotional activities that the lead actors did ahead of the film’s release, the film failed to attract audiences to the theatres. On the first day of release, the film took a good opening of around Rs 6.7 crore due to group bookings. But, since then the collection of the film started falling, including on the day of Eid which did not record any significant increase. The film earned Rs 5.2 crore on Saturday, Rs 3.7 crore on Sunday, Rs 1.2 crore on Monday and only Rs 1.7 crore on Tuesday, the fifth day of release on Eid. The collection of the film has so far been Rs 18.50 crore and now it has gone behind the five-day collection of Runway 34 by Rs 20.72 crore.

At the same time, actor Yash's film KGF Chapter 2, which was seen performing low at the box office on Monday, became the favourite film of the people on the day of Eid. The film earned around Rs 14 crore on the 20th day of its release in all languages combined. Out of this, the Hindi version alone has earned around Rs 8 crore according to the initial figures. ALSO READ: Weekend Box Office Report: KGF 2 crushes Heropanti 2, Runway 34

The earnings of 'KGF Chapter 2' Hindi's release on the third Tuesday are more than double the earnings of the third Monday. Apart from this, the film earned Rs 3 crore in Kannada, Rs 1.50 crore in Telugu, Rs 2.50 crore in Tamil and Rs 50 lakh in Malayalam on Eid. Earning eight crore rupees on the 20th day of its release is a new record for a film released in Hindi.