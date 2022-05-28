KGF: Chapter 2 to RRR: Films that stormed box office despite being leaked on Tamilrockers, Torrent sites

Movies such as Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s RRR were leaked on numerous torrent sites. However, the films continued to be a success at the box office.

Not one or two but multiple films that were released in the last few months were leaked on torrent websites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram channels, Movierulez and more. The pirated versions of these films were liked within hours of the films’ release in the theatres. Those that became the victims of piracy included the likes of Yash-starer KGF: Chapter 2, Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR and Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Despite their leak, these films went on to make and break records at the box office.

Recent leaks: South, Bollywood and Hollywood movies that were released in the theatres on Friday – Tom cruise’s Top Gun Maverick, Venkatesh and Varun Tej’s F3 and Ayushmann Khurana’s Anek, all had to face the wrath of privacy. Hours after their theatrical release, these films were leaked online on multiple platforms.

Multiple torrent sites and telegram channels: All these recent film releases were leaked on numerous torrent sites and telegram channels. From Tamilrockers to Movierulez, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz and Filmyzilla are just some of the platforms where these movies were leaked.

Stranger Things Season 4 also leaked: The latest season of the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things 4’, was also leaked on these piracy websites. The series, which is available on the OTT platform, is also the latest victim of piracy.

