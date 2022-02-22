Kerala bride copies Sara Ali Khan's Chaka Chak moves on her wedding. groom looks happy (Watch)

Sara Ali Khan’s popular song ‘Chaka Chak’ trend is unstoppable, Now a Kerala bride dances to the popular song from ‘Atrangi Re’; take a look

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently happy with her professional life. After giving a successful film ‘Atrangi Re', she is all set for her other shoots. Her song ‘Chaka Chak’ from the film Atrangi Re was a hit and trending content on social media. Many were seen dancing to the tune and copying Sara Ali Khan's dance moves.



The recent video is from Kerala where a bride is dancing on the foot-tapping number ‘Chaka Chak’ that has surfaced on the internet. In the video, you can see a beautiful bride from Thrissur, Kerala, dancing to this viral song on her wedding day.



Renjitha R Nair, the bride, features in her wedding attire and performs to Chaka Chak in front of her guest and groom. She is accompanied by some others girls by her side. The bride copies Sara’s expressions and dance mannerisms.



Ever since the video was posted on Instagram on February 11, it has viral and garnered more than 4.1 million views and people complimenting her effortless dance moves to Sara Ali Khan’s Chaka Chak. (Watch the video here)

In the movie, Sara Ali Khan donned a green saree with a fancy hot-pink blouse for the song. Sara's dance especially caught the fancy of her fans, who have been putting up dance videos of them performing its hook steps on their social media handles.

