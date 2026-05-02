The 2026 edition of the Met Gala marks a significant crossover as Karan Johar steps onto one of the world’s most prestigious red carpets. His debut has been confirmed by celebrated designer Manish Malhotra, who revealed in an interview that he is designing Johar’s outfit.

Known for his bold, maximalist fashion choices, Johar’s presence is expected to bring a distinctly Indian flair to the event. His participation highlights the growing influence of Bollywood in global fashion conversations, with fans eagerly anticipating a dramatic and memorable look.