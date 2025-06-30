- Home
Kannappa LEAKED: Vishnu Manchu's highly anticipated film surfaces on piracy websites – Details inside
Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa faces a major setback as piracy hits box office collections, prompting makers to remove 30,000 illegal links amid ongoing battles with trolls and false narratives.
The much-awaited pan-India mythological action drama Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhas, has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy just days after its theatrical release on June 27. Despite an impressive opening of Rs 9.35 crore at the box office, the film’s overall earnings have reportedly been affected due to widespread piracy, with its total collection now standing at Rs 23.45 crore.
According to reports, the makers of Kannappa have taken swift action by removing nearly 30,000 pirated links from various digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and X. However, despite the massive crackdown, piracy continues to pose a significant challenge for the film’s performance and revenue.
Kannappa tells the story of a devout follower of Lord Shiva and has received largely positive reviews for its powerful narrative, visuals, and performances. However, some viewers have expressed concerns over the film's lengthy runtime.
In a pre-release statement, the makers of the film had already warned trolls and mischief-makers against spreading false narratives or engaging in targeted defamation. "We respectfully request all critics to watch the film first, understand its intent, and then comment with responsibility,” the statement read. It further clarified that while the filmmakers support free speech, they also reserve the right to challenge deliberate attempts to harm the film’s reputation and will consider legal action if necessary.
Kannappa also faced stiff competition at the box office with the release of Kajol’s supernatural thriller Maa, adding to its challenges.
Despite the hurdles, the film’s creators remain confident in its spiritual message and mass appeal. With strong performances and a gripping story, Kannappa continues to draw audiences while fighting a tough battle against piracy and online trolling.