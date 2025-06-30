Image Credit : Asianet News

According to reports, the makers of Kannappa have taken swift action by removing nearly 30,000 pirated links from various digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and X. However, despite the massive crackdown, piracy continues to pose a significant challenge for the film’s performance and revenue.

Kannappa tells the story of a devout follower of Lord Shiva and has received largely positive reviews for its powerful narrative, visuals, and performances. However, some viewers have expressed concerns over the film's lengthy runtime.