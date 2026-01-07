- Home
The second week of January promises a massive box office clash, with around 15 films releasing simultaneously. From big-star, big-budget blockbusters to small and mid-budget movies, audiences will have plenty of choices this week.
1. The Raja Saab
- Release Date: January 9, 2026
- Genre: Horror Comedy
- Language: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada
- Star Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt
- Budget: Over ₹300 crore
2. Jana Nayagan
- Release Date: January 9, 2026
- Genre: Political Action Drama
- Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol
- Budget: Over ₹300 crore
3. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2
- Re-release Date: January 9, 2026
- Genre: Romantic Comedy
- Star Cast: Kapil Sharma
- Budget: ₹35 crore
Note: First released on Dec 12, 2025, and earned ₹12.17 crore.
4. Laalo: Shri Krishna Sada Sahayate (Gujarati Film)
- Re-release Date: Jan 9, 2026
- Genre: Devotional Drama
- Budget: ₹50 lakh
Note: Earned ₹95.57 cr from its Gujarati release.
5. Parashakthi
- Release Date: January 10, 2026
- Genre: Period Political Action
- Star Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Sreeleela
- Budget: ₹175 crore
These films in different languages are also releasing on January 9
- The Chronology of Water (English)
- Greenland 2: Migration (English)
- Song Sung Blue (English)
- Primate (English)
- Velleppam (Malayalam)
- Jai Kanhaiyalal Ki (Gujarati)
