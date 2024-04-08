Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jackie Chan's 70th Birthday: Will Smith shares interesting photos from 'The Karate Kid' shoot; take a look

    First Published Apr 8, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

    Will Smith turned to social media to celebrate Jackie Chan's 70th birthday, sharing priceless photos from the set of his son Jaden Smith's film with the actor.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Chan Kong-sang, also known as Jackie Chan, is a Hong Kong filmmaker, actor, martial artist, writer, producer, and stuntman. The performer we've all grown up watching is known for his slapstick acrobatic fighting style, inventive stunts, and comedic timing.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jackie Chan has been in the profession since 1960, appearing in over 150 films. He is known for his inventive stunts and is regarded as one of the most influential action film actors ever.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jackie Chan is celebrating a significant milestone! The renowned actor turned 70 on April 7, and celebs are going above and above to honour his legacy.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hollywood star Will Smith also turned to social media to celebrate the actor's birthday, sharing priceless photos from the set of his son Jaden Smith's film with Chan. We're discussing about the 2010 film The Karate Kid. Will Smith wrote a lengthy thank you card to Jackie Chan for assisting in the raising of his son Jaden and providing his family with a lifetime of memories. “Happy 70th (wow) Birthday to My Guy @jackiechan!! In addition to making some of my FAVORITE movies of all time, creating some of the CRAZIEST moments that have ever been captured on film – I thank you most for helpin’ to raise Jaden. Our time with you in Beijing during the Karate Kid left an eternal impact on our entire family. We wish you the deepest Love & Revelation on your next trip around the sun.”
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Many followers expressed their emotions in the comments area as their idol grew older. “Jackie Chan getting older is not sitting well with me “. Another said, “Well , this picture made me flew Back to my childhood for a moment”.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jackie Chan marked this milestone with a touching Instagram post, reflecting on his decades-long career. “Even before today, many friends have been reminding me: “Jackie, it’s going to be your 70th birthday!” Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second – l’m 70 years old already?” his post began. “After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung once said: “being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.” Especially for us stunt people, we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old.”

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Pushpa 2 The Rule' Teaser: Makers drop video on Allu Arjun's birthday (WATCH) RKK

    'Pushpa 2 The Rule' Teaser: Makers drop video on Allu Arjun's birthday (WATCH)

    SCARY INCIDENT: Akshay Kumar reveals his palm was cut by a fan, 'Had a blade stuck between their nails' RKK

    SCARY INCIDENT: Akshay Kumar reveals his palm was cut by a fan, 'Had a blade stuck between their nails'

    Nayanthara shares glimpses of her home office; Jawan actress calls it 'Magical journey...' RBA

    Nayanthara shares glimpses of her home office; Jawan actress calls it 'Magical journey...'

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun greets fans outside his Jubilee Hills house on his 42nd birthday; watch viral video RBA

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun greets fans outside his Jubilee Hills house on his 42nd birthday; watch viral video

    Kangana Ranaut shows off her new car 'Mercedes Maybach GLS'; actress recently joined BJP, contesting from Mandi RBA

    Kangana Ranaut shows off her new car 'Mercedes Maybach'; actress recently joined BJP, contesting from Mandi

    Recent Stories

    Smartphone maker Apple to now make homes for its factory workers in India

    Smartphone maker Apple to now make 78000 homes for factory workers in India

    Was entirely unintentional Maldives ex-minister Mariyam Shiuna apologises after post 'mocking' Indian flag sparks row snt

    'Was entirely unintentional...': Maldives ex-minister apologises after post 'mocking' Indian flag sparks row

    'Pushpa 2 The Rule' Teaser: Makers drop video on Allu Arjun's birthday (WATCH) RKK

    'Pushpa 2 The Rule' Teaser: Makers drop video on Allu Arjun's birthday (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals rope in Lizaad Williams as replacement for Harry Brook amidst personal tragedy snt

    IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals rope in Lizaad Williams as replacement for Harry Brook amidst personal tragedy

    Yash KGF: Chapter 3 to be released in 2025? Read details RBA

    Yash's KGF: Chapter 3 to be released in 2025? Read details

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon