- Is Tanya Mittal ‘Dogli’? Bestie Neelam Giri Confronts Her Friend For Talking to Farrhana Bhat
Tensions are expected to increase in the Bigg Boss 19 house when Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal's friendship approaches a dramatic breaking point, prompted by Farrhana Bhatt.
Neelam opens the video by voicing her irritation, saying, "Mereko dosti main doglayi panti bilkul bhi nahi chahiye. Dosti khatam hojata hai wahan pe. (I don't want any double-faced conduct in friendship. (The friendship ends there.) Tanya instantly said, "Chal dosti humari bhi khatam aaj ke baad (Then our friendship will end today)."
How Did the Argument Start?
It all began when Neelam addressed the problem in front of the entire house. Pointing to Farrhana Bhatt, she asks Tanya, "Tu isse kyu baat karti hain, merko ye bataa?" (Tell me why you're talking to her). She goes on: "Iss ghar mein sabse zyada isne mujhe rulaya hain, ye iske paas jaake kyu baat karti hain (She's made me cry the most in this house, so why do you speak to her)?"
Amaal and Baseer Ali also participated in the chat. Amaal responded: "Jo Neelam ka nai hosakta woh humari bhi kyu hogi." Baseer went on: "Hurt bhi horaha hain toh bhi tum beth rahi ho jaake."
How Did the Housemates React?
Nehal Chudasama referred to Tanya as a "wahiyaat" human being. Neelam continued: "Merko nai chahiye aisa dogla dost (I don't want a two-faced friend)."
Amaal mocked Tanya, saying, "Ab tereko maza aa raha hai, ke sab tere baare main baat kar rahe hai."