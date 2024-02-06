Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Sushmita Sen getting married to Rohman Shawl? Here's what we know

    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 7:12 PM IST

    Sushmita Sen, who is all set to win audience hearts once again with Aarya 3, recently got candid about her marriage plans with Rohman Shawl. Read on to know more.

    

    

    Sushmita Sen, the Aarya actress, is about to marry her claimed boyfriend, Rohman Shawl.
    In a recent interview with Film Companion, the actress was questioned about her views on marriage. The actress stated that she is aware that many believe she should be married at this point, but she does not care about the wedding rumours.

    

    

    The Aarya actress stated that she admires and appreciates the institution of marriage. She values companionship more than marriage.

    

    

    Sushmita believes that anything is possible if there is great camaraderie and friendship in a relationship. According to Sushmita's comments, the actress does not intend to marry anytime soon. 

    

    

    Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl alleged a love affair
    Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl had publicly acknowledged their love in public. The couple frequently shared lovely videos and photographs of each other on their individual social media pages.

    

    

    Many assumed that Sushmita and Rohman would marry shortly due to their openness about their love connection. However, in 2021, the pair split up and even announced it on social media. 

    

    

    In the year 2022, IPL founder Lalit Modi shared a series of photos with Sushmita Sen, stating that the two are madly in love. However, Sushmita made no comment accepting or denying her relationship with Lalit Modi.

    

    

    A few months later, Rohman was spotted hanging out with Sushmita and her family, raising rumours that Sushmita may have given her romance with Rohman Shawl another try. Sushmita and Rohman have not said anything about their relationship status.

