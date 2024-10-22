Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu dating? Actress spotted with mystery man

A video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu walking hand-in-hand with a man has gone viral, sparking speculation about her dating life. Is he her new boyfriend? What's the truth?

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 6:33 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 6:33 PM IST

Samantha

Star heroine Samantha, prominent in Telugu and Tamil cinema, grew up in Chennai. After completing her college education there, she ventured into modelling. She appeared in a small role in a 2010 Tamil film and later rose to stardom. Her Telugu debut was in Gautam Menon's 'Ye Maaya Chesave'. She fell in love with Naga Chaitanya, her co-star in the film.

article_image2

Naga Chaitanya

Samantha, who entered films in 2010, quickly became a star heroine in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. She worked predominantly in Telugu cinema. In 2017, she married Naga Chaitanya after a seven-year courtship. They were together for four years.

article_image3

Kollywood Actress

Samantha divorced Naga Chaitanya in 2021. Chaitanya is reportedly set to marry actress Sobhita soon. Samantha, now 37, remains single. She took a break from films due to health issues but has returned, choosing promising scripts. She recently launched her own production company.

article_image4

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

A recent video of Samantha holding hands with a young man went viral. The video, taken at a wedding, led to rumors about her new boyfriend. Darshini Surya clarified that the man is a close friend of Samantha's, is married, and has known her for years. The video was taken as they left his family function.

