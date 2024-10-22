Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu dating? Actress spotted with mystery man

A video of Samantha Ruth Prabhu walking hand-in-hand with a man has gone viral, sparking speculation about her dating life. Is he her new boyfriend? What's the truth?

Samantha

Star heroine Samantha, prominent in Telugu and Tamil cinema, grew up in Chennai. After completing her college education there, she ventured into modelling. She appeared in a small role in a 2010 Tamil film and later rose to stardom. Her Telugu debut was in Gautam Menon's 'Ye Maaya Chesave'. She fell in love with Naga Chaitanya, her co-star in the film.

Naga Chaitanya

Samantha, who entered films in 2010, quickly became a star heroine in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. She worked predominantly in Telugu cinema. In 2017, she married Naga Chaitanya after a seven-year courtship. They were together for four years.

Kollywood Actress

Samantha divorced Naga Chaitanya in 2021. Chaitanya is reportedly set to marry actress Sobhita soon. Samantha, now 37, remains single. She took a break from films due to health issues but has returned, choosing promising scripts. She recently launched her own production company.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

A recent video of Samantha holding hands with a young man went viral. The video, taken at a wedding, led to rumors about her new boyfriend. Darshini Surya clarified that the man is a close friend of Samantha's, is married, and has known her for years. The video was taken as they left his family function.

