Asianet Newsable

    Is Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding happening? Here's what 'Animal' actress has to say

    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna frequently connects with her followers on social media. Her recent statement on a fan club post on her prospective husband's attributes went viral.
     

    article_image1

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna frequently connects with her followers on social media. However, her recent statement on a fan club post on her prospective husband's attributes received much attention.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The message said that her husband should be like "VD," to which Rashmika responded, "That's very true," leaving her admirers intrigued and curious.

    article_image3

    For those who don't know, "VD" is the moniker fans give to actor Vijay Deverakonda. Rashmika and Vijay's romance sparked speculation when they co-starred in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Despite this, both have consistently denied the allegations and stated that they are close friends and a great support system for one another.

    article_image5

    In a clever wordplay, one of Rashmika’s fan clubs wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “What qualities should one have to become Rashmika Mandanna’s husband?

    article_image6

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

    She is the National Crush of India. Her husband must be special. Her husband should be like VD. I mean Very Daring.Who can protect her. We call her a queen.then her husband should also be like a king.”

    article_image7

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

    To this Rashmika replied, “That’s very true”. Fans saw the comment as a confirmation of sorts when it comes to the dating rumours between her and Vijay Deverakonda.

    article_image8

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

    Many replied to the post with Vijay Deverakonda gifs. One fan wrote, “I think rash will marry vd in future.” Another commented, “She confirmed indirectly.”

    article_image9

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

    Rumours of a romantic relationship between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna frequently make news. The duo's on-screen chemistry in the flicks Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) grabbed fans' curiosity, prompting conjecture about their relationship off-screen.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    They were reported to be dating and even engaged. It was noted that both stars' families had approved the marriage. The pair just spent their holiday together in the Maldives.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This prompted followers of the duo to speculate about a probable marriage announcement from their favourite couple. The pair is thought to be engaged in the second week of February.

