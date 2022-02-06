Nora Fatehi birthday: On her 30th birthday, here are 6 lesser-known facts about the actor

Nora Fatehi has turned 30th on Sunday, February 6. As the actor celebrates her birthday, here are some interesting facts about Nora that will interest her fans.

Born on February 6, 1992, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi is celebrating her 30th birthday on Sunday. The ‘Kusu Kusu’ girl has entered the 30’s league, and as she celebrates her big day, we present you some lesser-known facts about this Moroccan beauty who has been winning the hearts of people.

Hailing from Canada, Nora Fatehi is an Indian actor, dancer and model who has carved her own niche in the industry with her scintillating moves. Here are six lesser-known facts about Nora Fatehi that will surely interest you.

Nora Fatehi entered the Hindi film industry with her debut film ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans’ in the year 2014. The film was helmed by Kamal Sadanah. Apart from Nora, the film also featured actor Abhinav Shukla, Himarsha Venkatsamy, Achint Kaur and others.

Nora Fatehi has not only worked in the Hindi film industry but has also been part of other regional film industries in India. She was seen in numerous regional language films such as Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Nora marked her Telugu debut with Puri Jagannadh's 'Temper'; she also has a dance sequence in the film.

In the year 2015, Nora Fatehi had entered the ninth season of Bigg Boss as a participant. Her rumoured relationship with co-contestant Prince Narula became the topic of discussion for the viewers.

Although Nora Fatehi comes from a Moroccan family, she was born and brought up in Canada. However, the actor believes that she is an Indian at heart.

Apart from being a dance, an actor and a model, Nora Fatehi had also stepped into the shoes of a producer. She produced a music producer for Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician, for the song ‘Pepeta'. Nora had also performed the dance in the music video.

