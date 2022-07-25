Disha Patani’s 5 hot and sexy looks you can’t miss from Ek Villain Returns promotions

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Want a fashion inspiration for your next date night? Take a cue from Disha Patani’s five looks from her various ‘Ek Villain Returns’ promotional activities.

    Bollywood actor Disha Patani has become a fitness inspiration for many of her fans. The workout videos that she often shares on her social media motivate most of us to hit the gym and dream of having a body like that of hers. Other than fitness, Disha is also growing to become of the fashionistas of the Hindi film industry, whose wardrobe is filled with outfits that are perfect for multiple occasions such as date night, cocktail dinners, luncheons with your girl best friends and much more. Speaking of her fashion, Disha has been on a fire with her styling, especially with the promotions of her upcoming film ‘Ek Villain Returns’. Here are five outfits that Disha wore during the film’s promotions that are everything hot and sexy.

    Recently, while promoting the film in Mumbai’s Andheri West suburb, Disha Patani was seen with her co-stars from ‘Ek Villain Returns’ – John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor, driving through the streets in an open jeep. For the occasion, Disha wore a pastel green crop top that revealed her cleavage. She paired it with a shimmery silver A-line skirt which came with a dramatic thing-high slit.

    In another promotional event that was held at a star-rated property in Mumbai recently. Disha Patani was a tie-up blue tube top with a mini skirt in denim. For this look, she paired it with matching tie-up heels and a high ponytail. She opted for heart-shaped hoop earrings to complete her look.

    Last week, Disha Patani visited Indore, Madhya Pradesh along with actors Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. During the media interaction there, Disha opted for a brown ruffled tube dress with a high waist belt. To complete her look, she pleated her hair in a fishtail and paired it with ankle-length leather boots.

    By far, one of the hottest looks of Disha Patani from ‘Ek Villain Returns’ promotions is the one where she is seen wearing a deep maroon gown. The sizzling outfit came with a cleavage revealing sweetheart neck, and fitted perfectly on her body, showing off her curves.

    Last but not the least, if you want to go comfy but at the same time hot with a look, opt for this black crop top and skirt that Disha Patani wore for the trailer launch of Ek Villain Returns, paired with black boots. Meanwhile, helmed by Mohit Suri and backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, the film is set to hit the theatres on Friday, July 29.

