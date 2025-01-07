Is Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, living separately? Here's what we know

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja are reportedly living apart. The lady has finally responded to the rumours circulating about this subject. Continue reading to learn more.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 6:07 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 6:07 PM IST

Image: Govinda / Instagram

On the Hindi Rush podcast, Bollywood star Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, recently opened up about her marriage and life together. Sunita admitted that after 37 years of marriage, the pair no longer lives together.

article_image2

Sunita resides in an apartment with their children, while Govinda likes spending time at their home. She explained that Govinda likes partying and speaking with friends late at night. She admitted that his lifestyle is incompatible with her peaceful living. 

article_image3

She said, 'We have two houses, we have a bungalow opposite our apartment. I have my temple and my kids in the flat. He loves talking, so he'll gather 10 people and chat with them".

article_image4

Sunita also told a story about their early days, when she met Govinda. The wife revealed she was a tomboy with short hair and shorts. She stated, "He wanted me to wear sarees all the time; I never liked him because he was so backward." he said, 'He wanted me to wear sarees all the time, I never liked him because he was very backward'. During that time, Govinda used to joke that she looked like a boy and wanted her to wear sarees. Sunita who was not a fan of Govinda at first, called him backward. Later, Sunita revealed how she made the first move as he was way too shy."

article_image5

Sunita said, 'You never know what people do behind your back. Never trust a man. It's been 37 years since we got married. Where would he go?" She added, "I have told him that, in my next life, he should not be my husband. He doesn't go on holidays. I am a person who wants to go out with her husband and eat pani-puri on the streets'. 

article_image6

Sunita stated that she feels less secure than previously. She stated that throughout Govinda's flourishing career, she did not worry about rumours of him having relationships because he was constantly occupied. However, she stated that she is increasingly concerned about his activities as he gets older and has more free time.

article_image7

Sunita further said that Govinda isn't amorous and seldom takes her on vacations or trips. Sunita added that in her next life, he should not be her spouse. She stated, 'I used to be really secure early in our marriage; now I am not'.

 

article_image8

She further claimed, 'When he was younger, he used to work so hard that he had no time for affairs, but now I am frightened, khaali baitha hai kuch kar na dalae (he could do anything now that he is idle). Sunita stated that their friendship is still strong despite the ups and downs. She explained that their friendship is based on humour and understanding.

