Is Deepika Padukone the new Urfi Javed? Actress gets trolled for her orange cut-out dress

Deepika Padukone opted for an orange cut-out dress for her film Gehraiyaan's promotions but was trolled and got compared with Urfi Javed for her choice of outfits.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is known for her sartorial fashion choices. Recently, she was spotted at the promotions of her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan and Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi at Taj Hotel in Mumbai.



Deepika wore a sexy orange cut-out dress and left the internet stunned. She donned David Koma, a London based Georgian fashion designer, from her Resort’22 collection. Deepika's dress is made from orange stretch-knit fabric costs Rs 48,300.



The dress' cut in a fitted silhouette with long sleeves features cut-outs and twist details across the chest. David Koma's dress also features a sideway high-low hem with a floor-sweeping train on the back. While many showered her praises, some trolled her for her outfit choice and compared her with Urfi Javed.

A SM user wrote, "Deepika aur Ananya dono Urfi Javed se inspire ho gai kya." Another user remarked, "Horrible clothese." "Why is her fashion sense inspired by Urfi Javed," wrote a user. Another commented, "Kapdo ki kami kya."

Besides, Gehraiyaan Deepika has some exciting projects like Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Project K with Prabhas, The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Fighter with Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.



Deepika said about her role in Gehraiyaan, "You have never seen me playing a character like this or ever seen any other Indian actors playing such a role. I can confidently say India has never seen a film like this. So I can say it is many first, and Shakun is really great at his forte is a love relationship." Also Read: Deepika Padukone says Gehraiyaan's character (Alisha) brings out her deep dark past