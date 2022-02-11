Is Alia Bhatt already married to Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what Gangubai Kathiawadi star has to say

In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt revealed that she is already married to Ranbir Kapoor in her head; read on

In many interviews, Bollywood star couple Alla Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have openly talked about their love for each other. Both have seen doing some PDAs at Brahmastra promotional events. Last year, Ranbir Kapoor talked about his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview with film journalist Rajeev Masand.

Ranbir even talked about their wedding plans, who is usually private, which later stunned his fans. "It (the wedding) would have already been sealed if the pandemic hadn't hit our lives," Ranbir said in the interview.

Reminded of Ranbir's comment by NDTV's host in the latest interview, Alia agreed that COVID had played spoilsport with the couple's wedding plans. Alia was promoting her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi where she said, "He (Ranbir) is right but, in my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."



So, it means, wedding or no wedding, Alia Bhatt is already Alia Kapoor and is married to Ranbir in her head. Also Read: 'Chhoti Alia Bhatt': Watch this 5-year-old nailing Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogues like a pro (Watch)