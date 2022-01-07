Irrfan Khan birth anniversary: Sutapa Sikdar recalls the night before Irrfan’s death

It’s Irrfan’s 55th birthday anniversary on Friday, January 07. For all the Irrfan fans, here is a heart-wrenching story of the actor from the night before his death.

One of the saddest moments in the history of Indian cinema is when ace actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last in April 2020. Irrfan was one of the finest actors that the country had ever produced. He did not only make his name in the country but took India on the world map with his acting skills. The actor, during his lifetime, had given numerous hit films which keep him alive in our hearts even today. Last year, Irrfan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar, had recalled the night before his demise when she sang his favourite songs to him. On his birth anniversary, Sutapa recalls the same night sharing more details on what had happened. The details will sure make you weep in the memory of Irrfan.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Sutapa Sikdar recalled the night before Irrfan’s passing away. She said that she decided to sing his favourite songs while he was lying unconscious on the hospital’s bed. And even though he was unconscious, as she started singing, tears started to roll down the actor’s eyes, said Sutapa.

‘Jhuoola Kinne Dala re Amraiya’ from 1980’s film ‘Umrao Jaan’, Lata Mangeshkar’s famous song ‘Lag Ja Galey’ from the movie ‘Who Kaun Thi’, Farida Khanum’s ghazal ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zidd Na Karo’ and some Ranbinra Sangeet is what Sutapa Sikdar sang for Irrfan Khan a night before his death. She said that his tears were rolling down, even though he was in an unconscious state.

In 2021, on the first death anniversary of Irrfan Khan, Sutapa Sikdar had written a heart-warming, lengthy letter in his memory. In that letter, she spoke about the difficulty she faced after Irrfan’s death, especially in being a single mother.

Irrfan Khan had succumbed in April 2020 battling a disease. The actor has given numerous hits in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. His movies such as Haider, Paan Singh Tomar, Lunch Box were some of his many exception Hindi movies. At the same time, the actor rocked Hollywood with his performances in movies such as Jurassic World, Inferno, The Amazing Spider-Man, and one of the most famous films of all time, Life of Pi.