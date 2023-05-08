Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Sara Ali Khan's favourite cricketer? Hint: It's NOT Shubman Gill; details here

    First Published May 8, 2023, 5:13 PM IST

    Shubman Gill has become a fan-favourite Indian cricketer of late, thanks to his dominant form. While he is often linked to Sara Ali Khan, the latter was recently asked about her favourite cricketer, and here's who he is.

    article_image1

    Image credit: PTI

    Young Indian opener Shubman Gill has been in a formidable form of late across formats. He also dominates in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) for defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT). As for his personal life, he is often linked to famous Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, as fans often relate their friendship as something more than that.

    article_image2

    Image credit: PTI

    In the meantime, Sara recently appeared on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2023, where she was asked about her favourite cricketer. To everyone's surprise, she revealed it not to be Gill. "Virat Kohli… I think I am a big fan. I think he has got a lot of swag, also. I think that's also really cool… like he's a superb cricketer," she publicised.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    article_image3

    Image credit: PTI

    Later, Sara was also asked about her favourite IPL team, which one could have guessed, given that she hailed from Mumbai. However, she gave a surprising reason for it. "Mumbai Indians…because they bleed blue just like Team India," she ascribed.

    article_image4

    Image credit: PTI

    As for Gill's IPL 2023 performance, he is GT's highest run-scorer so far and the third in the entire tournament, having scored 469 in 11 encounters at a decent average of 46.90 and a strike rate of 143.42, including four 50s, while his best knock happens to be an unbeaten 94.

