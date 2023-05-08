Who is Sara Ali Khan's favourite cricketer? Hint: It's NOT Shubman Gill; details here

Shubman Gill has become a fan-favourite Indian cricketer of late, thanks to his dominant form. While he is often linked to Sara Ali Khan, the latter was recently asked about her favourite cricketer, and here's who he is.

Young Indian opener Shubman Gill has been in a formidable form of late across formats. He also dominates in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) for defending champion Gujarat Titans (GT). As for his personal life, he is often linked to famous Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, as fans often relate their friendship as something more than that.

In the meantime, Sara recently appeared on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2023, where she was asked about her favourite cricketer. To everyone's surprise, she revealed it not to be Gill. "Virat Kohli… I think I am a big fan. I think he has got a lot of swag, also. I think that's also really cool… like he's a superb cricketer," she publicised. CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

Later, Sara was also asked about her favourite IPL team, which one could have guessed, given that she hailed from Mumbai. However, she gave a surprising reason for it. "Mumbai Indians…because they bleed blue just like Team India," she ascribed.

