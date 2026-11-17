The interiors reportedly follow a warm and understated design approach. The living room is designed as a comfortable gathering space, featuring wooden furniture, relaxed seating arrangements and minimal decorative elements. The emphasis is on creating an environment where family members can spend time together.

The bedrooms continue the same aesthetic, with spacious layouts, natural lighting and neutral colour palettes. Wooden beds, wardrobes and study tables add practicality while maintaining a peaceful atmosphere.

Another notable feature is the dedicated prayer room. Designed around the family's spiritual traditions, the space reportedly includes a traditional wooden temple, brass lamps, fresh flowers and incense. It adds a cultural touch to the residence and reflects the importance of daily rituals and family beliefs.

The kitchen, meanwhile, is designed for everyday convenience. Granite countertops, wooden cabinets and ample storage make it a functional space without compromising its homely appearance.