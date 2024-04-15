Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PHOTOS from Radhika Merchant's bridal shower: Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar, Shloka, Anant Ambani, and more attend

    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 1:53 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to post pictures from Radhika Merchant's bridal shower. The theme was pink, and a pink carpet was laid out. Photos from the bash have now gone viral.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Radhika Merchant's bridal shower was held over the weekend, and Janhvi Kapoor was seen attending. Radhika is engaged to Anant Ambani.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The wedding will take place on July 12 this year. Radhika's friends organised a lovely bridal shower for her, according to images she shared that Janhvi uploaded.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi was a member of the female squad. The bridal shower theme was pink, and a pink carpet was laid out.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A bouquet of pink and white flowers was also seen in the photo. The bride-to-be and her companions sat on pink and white sofas.

    article_image5

    Radhika's pals dressed in pink for the big night, while the bride-to-be wore white. All of the females were spotted sporting tiaras on their heads.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The group grinned at the camera. Radhika shared the picture with the caption, "Blessed with the best."

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, groom-to-be Anant Ambani, director Shauna Gautam, Shloka Ambani, and others attended the celebrations.

    article_image8

    Janhvi attended the pre-wedding event last month and served as a bridesmaid in one of the festivities. She also made headlines at the time for her performance alongside Rihanna.
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    At the party, Janhvi was spotted dancing alongside Rihanna to the song Zingaat from the film Dhadak. Janhvi penned in the caption, “A Princess Diaries Royal slumber party for the most special bride.”

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Janhvi has been working on new projects. She will appear in Jr NTR's Devara and also has a project with Ram Charan. Her long-awaited film, Mr & Mrs Mahi, has finally received a release date. The film is scheduled for release on May 31.

