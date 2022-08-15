Independence Day 2022: Akshay Kumar to Priyanka Chopra; 5 actors who belong to army background

As India celebrates its 75 years of Independence today, on August 15, here are five big names from the Hindi film industry who come from an army background. Check out the list and also the ‘fauj’ connection that these celebrities have.

The Indian film industry has seen actors performing various characters – whether it is about playing a cop in a film or a doctor, lawyer, journalist, etc. The actors have also been seen in biopics of freedom fighters and also of sportsmen. At the same time, several movies have also shown the leading men portraying the role of an Indian army officer. Few people may be aware that some of the many actors in the industry belong to the army background in real life, instead of coming from a filmy families. So, on the occasion of Independence Day, take a look at five such actors whose fathers were in the Indian army.

Akshay Kumar: Bollywood's 'Khiladi', Akshay Kumar, who has played the role of an Indian army officer as well as a cop in many of his films, is also from an army background. Akshay's father, Hari Om Bhatia, was in the Indian Army. However, later he left this job and took the job of an accountant at UNICEF. According to Akshay, the discipline that comes in his life is because of his army background that he comes from.

Priyanka Chopra: Lovingly called 'Desi Girl' of the Hindi cinema, Priyanka Chopra has become a global star. Priyanka's father Ashok worked as a doctor in the Indian Army. However, in the year 2013, her father Ashok passed away due to cancer.

Anushka Sharma: One of the finest actresses of Bollywood, Anushka Sharma has carved a niche for her acting. For those not aware, Anushka is an army kid. Her father, Ajay Kumar Sharma, was in the Indian army. He retired from the rank of colonel.

Preeti Zinta: Hindi film industry's ‘Dimple Girl’ Preity Zinta also belongs to the Defence background. The actor's father, Durganand Zinta, was an officer in the Indian Army. However, when the actress was only 13 years old, he died in a road accident. Presently, Preity Zinta's brother Dipankar is also an officer in the Indian Army.

