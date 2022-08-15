Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Independence Day 2022: Adivi Sesh, to Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, 7 actors who nailed as Army officers

    First Published Aug 15, 2022, 9:52 AM IST

    From Adivi Sesh in ‘Major’ to Vicky Kaushal in ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Shershaah’, here are seven actors from the film industry who did not only play an army officer’s character in a film but also nailed it.

    Bollywood has often made films on patriotism. It has also made films where the lead character was an officer of the Indian army. And there have also been multiple films that were based on the lives of these officers, important (and tragic) events, wars, and more. We all have grown up watching some of these films and filmmakers continue to deliver them to us even today. Many of these films have not only shown us about the lives and sacrifices of an army officer (and his family), but also about how they continue to protect our borders and us so that we can sleep peacefully at night, without any fear! As India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence, here are seven actors from the Hindi cinema who looked brilliant while playing the role of an Indian army officer.

    Adivi Sesh: The South actor marked his Hindi debut with ‘Major’ that hit the theatres on May 24. In another biopic, Adivi Sesh played the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the Mumbai terrorist attacks. The film earned around Rs 64 crore to Rs 66 crore at the box office and is one of the most loved films in recent times.

    Vicky Kaushal: One of the finest films of Vicky Kaushal’s career, remains to be ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’. Vicky won millions of hearts as ‘Major Vihaan Shergill’. The film is based on the surgical strike carried out by the Indian army after the brutal Pulwama Attack. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, it is one of the most well-made films on the Indian army in recent times. Vicky’s dialogue from the —"How’s the josh?”, has stayed with the audience.

    Sidharth Malhotra: A couple of days ago, Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Shershaah’, which also featured his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani, completed a year of its release. The film is a biopic on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the line of duty during the Kargil War. This film is one of the best projects of Sidharth’s career.

    Hrithik Roshan: Farhan Akhtar’s directorial film ‘Lakshya’, starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role as ‘Captain Karan Shergill’ while Preity Zinta was shown as his journalist (ex) girlfriend, Romila Dutta. The film was based on the Kargil War and is considered one of the best films of Hrithik and Farhan’s career, to date.

    Shah Rukh Khan: In the 2012 film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, Shah Rukh Khan played the character of ‘Samar Anand’. He looked dapper in the Indian army’s uniform. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan’s acting debut was also with an army role; he debuted in the television world with the 1989 serial ‘Fauji’ where he played ‘Abhimanyu Rai’.

    Sunny Deol: Who does not remember the iconic character of ‘Major Kuldeep Singh’ from JP Dutta’s 1997 film ‘Border’. Sunny’s character was inspired by Brigadier Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri who was the hero of the battle of Longewala against Pakistan in the year 1971.

    Akshay Kumar: In 2014, Akshay Kumar was seen as an army officer in the movie ‘Holiday – A Solider Is Never Off Duty’. It also featured actors Freddy Daruwala, Sonakshi Sinha and Sumeet Raghavan in pivotal roles. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the film was one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2014.

