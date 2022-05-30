Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIFA 2022: Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and more will be attending the ceremony

    First Published May 30, 2022, 2:58 PM IST

    Some of the biggest names from the Hindi film industry will be attending the IIFA 2022, which is being hosted for the first time since the pandemic. The names of those attending, include Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tiger Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty, Madhuri Dixit, Sanya Malhotra and Urvashi Rautela, among others. IIFA Awards 2022 will kick off on June 2 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

    Image: Jacqueline Fernandez, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi/Instagram

    IIFA 2022 is all set to begin on June 02 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the USE. A hoard of actors including the likes of Salman Khan, Arjun Rampal, Sanya Malhotra, Actors Mithun Chakraborty and Madhuri Dixit, among many others will be attending the 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend and Awards. The organisers made an announcement on Monday, sharing some of the many names of Bollywood stars who will be seen at the event.

    Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram

    It is for the first time since the pandemic that the IIFA ceremony will be held. Previously, it was to take place in the year 2020 in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore but was cancelled because of the pandemic.

    Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez will also be travelling to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA 2022. The actress had recently filed a please with the Delhi High Court, seeking permission to travel for the ceremony.

    Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

    Apart from these, actors Tamannah Bhatia, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Lara Dutta, Nargis Fakhri, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela and producer Boney Kapoor would also attend the extravaganza.

    Image: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

    Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and actor Aparshakti Khurana will be hosting the IIFA Rocks 2022 which will be held on June 03. IIFA Rocks 2022, a pre-awards event promising the best of fashion and music on one stage, will see performances by Tanishk Bagchi, Devi Sri Prasad, Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, Honey Singh,  Dhvani Bhanushali, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan and Asees Kaur.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    As for the main awards night are concerned, it will be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul, on June 02. For the main night, actors Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi will be performing.

    Image: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

    The three-day extravaganza will see the likes of Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as some of the hosts and performers.

    Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

    Responding to her plea, the Delhi HC granted permission to Jacqueline Fernandez for travelling abroad. The Sri Lanka-born actress is under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate in regard to the Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 crore extortion case.

