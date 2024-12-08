How Much Did Shah Rukh Khan Earn for His Performance at the Delhi Wedding? Here's what MUA Amrit reveals

 Shah Rukh Khan's performance at a wedding in Delhi enthralled the guests. Amrit Kaur, a makeup artist, disclosed that SRK came as a family friend and performed, bringing charm to the occasion.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 11:22 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, the undisputed king of Bollywood, recently stole the show at an exclusive wedding celebration in Delhi. Known for his magnetic presence, Shah Rukh charmed everyone, including the bride and groom, leaving them feeling extra special on their big day.

\
 

article_image2

At the wedding, Shah Rukh Khan mesmerized the crowd with his iconic dance moves and stage presence. A fan video captured the actor on stage, kneeling dramatically while reciting a romantic poem from his 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, making the moment unforgettable.

article_image3

Makeup artist Amrit Kaur, who worked on the bride's makeup, was also present at the event. She shared a video on Instagram, expressing her excitement and gratitude as Shah Rukh Khan complimented the bride, Harshita, calling it a milestone in her career.

 

article_image4

A curious netizen asked Amrit Kaur about Shah Rukh Khan’s fee for the performance. She responded, clarifying that SRK attended the wedding as a family friend of the couple, and also mentioned that he performed at the event, adding to the magical atmosphere.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan lashes out at Sara Afreen Khan and Tajinder Bagga for crossing line with personal attacks on Karan Veer Mehra NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Farah Khan lashes out at Sara and Tajinder for crossing line with personal attacks on Karan

Actor Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar tie the knot at Guruvayur temple dmn

Actor Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar tie the knot at Guruvayur temple

It will happen soon..', Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir discussing a film together? Read on ATG

'It will happen soon..', Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir discussing a film together? Read on

Who is Pragya Nagra? Malayalam actress's alleged s*x video leaked online; check details AJR

Who is Pragya Nagra? Malayalam actress's alleged s*x video leaked online; check details

Deepika Padukone takes break from motherly duties; dances heart out at Diljit Dosanjh's concert WATCH ATG

Deepika Padukone takes break from motherly duties; dances her heart out at Diljit Dosanjh's concert |WATCH

Recent Stories

Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting from December 8 RBA

Bengaluru weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms starting from December 8

'Not our fight': Donald Trump says US should 'NOT GET INVOLVED' in Syria civil war shk

'Not our fight': Donald Trump says US should 'NOT GET INVOLVED' in Syria civil war

Is Ajith Kumar Vidaamuyarchi copy of Breakdown Filmmakers to face copyright issues with Paramount Picture?

Is Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi copy of Breakdown? Filmmakers to face copyright issues with Paramount Picture?

Bengaluru: Landlord accused of arrogance, locks Tenant out over rent dispute and unpaid electricity bill vkp

Bengaluru: Landlord accused of arrogance, locks Tenant out over rent dispute and unpaid electricity bill

Tamil Nadu govt issues 1.54 lakh ration cards; false information leads to 1.28 lakh rejections gcw

Tamil Nadu govt issues 1.54 lakh ration cards; false information leads to 1.28 lakh rejections

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon