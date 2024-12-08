How Much Did Shah Rukh Khan Earn for His Performance at the Delhi Wedding? Here's what MUA Amrit reveals

Shah Rukh Khan's performance at a wedding in Delhi enthralled the guests. Amrit Kaur, a makeup artist, disclosed that SRK came as a family friend and performed, bringing charm to the occasion.

Shah Rukh Khan, the undisputed king of Bollywood, recently stole the show at an exclusive wedding celebration in Delhi. Known for his magnetic presence, Shah Rukh charmed everyone, including the bride and groom, leaving them feeling extra special on their big day. \



At the wedding, Shah Rukh Khan mesmerized the crowd with his iconic dance moves and stage presence. A fan video captured the actor on stage, kneeling dramatically while reciting a romantic poem from his 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, making the moment unforgettable.

Makeup artist Amrit Kaur, who worked on the bride's makeup, was also present at the event. She shared a video on Instagram, expressing her excitement and gratitude as Shah Rukh Khan complimented the bride, Harshita, calling it a milestone in her career.

A curious netizen asked Amrit Kaur about Shah Rukh Khan’s fee for the performance. She responded, clarifying that SRK attended the wedding as a family friend of the couple, and also mentioned that he performed at the event, adding to the magical atmosphere.

