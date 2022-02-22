How is Jacqueline Fernandez so optimistic? Here's what she feels

Jacqueline Fernandez posted some monochrome pictures with a beautiful message saying 'Staying grounded'



Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez upholds the feeling of 'Staying grounded' along with some beautiful monochrome pictures. The actress has always amazed her fans and followers with her enchanting smile.



Jacqueline never leaves a chance to charm everyone with her beauty and body. And yet again, she is here to spread her magic in these black and white photos.



Jacqueline has always been known for her unique fashion sense knows every bit to carry the style to become a trend. The actress took to her social media and shared some pretty and classy monochrome pictures.

The beautiful actress took up the elegant poses describing the beauty of staying grounded. She added a caption saying - "Staying grounded 🐒"



Jacqueline has always justified her presence, whether it's a photoshoot or a film. The actress holds all the calibre to be a status symbol with whatever she adapts.



Jacqueline was last seen in Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar's foot-tapping club number Mud Mud Ke with 365 star Michele Morrone. The song topped the music charts and her sizzling chemistry with Michele Morrone was the talk of the town.

