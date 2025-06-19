Housefull 5 becomes Akshay Kumar’s 6th biggest hit – Check total earnings
Housefull 5 rakes in Rs 162.25 crore in 13 days, becoming Akshay's sixth biggest hit. Can it surpass the massive box office record of 2.0?
Housefull 5 earned an estimated Rs 162.25 crore in India until June 17th. Here's a breakdown of its 13th-day box office collection and overall theatre occupancy across major cities.
Housefull 5 earned approximately Rs 2.17 crore in India on its 13th day across all languages, continuing its steady run at the box office.
On June 18, 2025, Housefull 5 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.69% across India, with morning shows at 5.63%, afternoon shows at 10.71%, and evening shows at 9.73%.
.
Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, continuing the legacy of the popular comedy franchise with a fresh twist and star-studded cast.
Housefull 5 becomes Akshay Kumar's 6th highest-grossing film with Rs 164.42 crore, surpassing Kesari, which had earned Rs 155.7 crore at the Indian box office.
Akshay Kumar's fifth highest-grossing film is 2.0, which earned Rs 190.48 crore at the Indian box office, setting a benchmark for his future releases.